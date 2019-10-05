Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake by $10.36 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 109.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 27,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 51,942 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.91M, up from 24,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 369,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.60 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.94M, down from 4.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.96M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 40.00 million shares, valued at $60.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ardagh Group S A by 254,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $300.56 million for 23.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. $232,396 worth of stock was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.