Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Lifted Amyris (AMRS) Position; As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 28,482 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30 million, down from 31,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 765,740 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.56 million market cap company. It closed at $4.76 lastly. It is down 53.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 10/05/2018 – Amyris to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amyris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRS); 23/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. (ANW) And Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Activist Update ANW AMRS ANW FRAN AMRS HIIQ PRPL; 17/05/2018 – Biossance Launches Mobile Interactive Clean Beauty Consumer Experience; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 15/03/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OUTLOOK OF APPROXIMATELY $185-$195 MLN FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – Amyris 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target; 03/04/2018 – AXIM Biotech Reaches Preliminary Agreement for Distribution of CanChew and MedChew Products Throughout South Korea

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 357 shares to 4,172 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 38,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Quantum Capital Mngmt has invested 0.75% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Glenmede Na stated it has 398,943 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc invested in 3,526 shares. 65,122 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Company has invested 1.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 62,824 were accumulated by M&T Bancorporation Corp. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 120,568 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 88,353 shares. King Luther Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Horizon Investments Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Creative Planning holds 78,753 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,474 shares.

