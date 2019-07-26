Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Has Lifted Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Stake; As Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Valuation Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted by $7.01 Million Its Position

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $159.57. About 2.06M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 152,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.04M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.58M, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 421,129 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability owns 6,870 shares. King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exchange, a Michigan-based fund reported 28,863 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 197,542 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Co. Cap Impact Advisors Lc reported 30,835 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc invested in 134,486 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Old Natl Bank & Trust In owns 78,712 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Llc owns 851 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 84,097 shares. First Personal Financial Ser holds 902 shares. Dupont Capital Corp holds 0.27% or 75,176 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Limited Liability Co holds 1,025 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 selling transactions for $20.43 million activity. On Friday, February 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,216. 15,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $2.36M were sold by Benioff Marc. Shares for $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of stock.

