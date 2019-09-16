Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lifted Nike (NKE) Stake; Advent Capital Management Decreased Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake by $714,000

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 124,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $303.71 million, up from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $87.33. About 2.03M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 106,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 127,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 377,450 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – LAM IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH NEW MARKET-NEUTRAL EQUITY INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 27/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 09/05/2018 – Lazard’s James Donald Says Current EM Period Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness (Video); 25/04/2018 – Lazard Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.44 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q EPS $1.21

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 421,488 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $317.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 187,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,871 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 0.35% or 9,105 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Telos Cap Management Inc reported 0.98% stake. Lynch Assocs In stated it has 3,163 shares. Texas-based Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cullinan Inc reported 91,300 shares. 90,845 are owned by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Livingston Grp Asset Commerce (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 0.41% or 10,796 shares. Maple Capital Management Inc has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcmillion Capital stated it has 2.94% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 145,558 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn) by 1.63 million shares to 39.77M shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lazard declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “John Rogers Interviewed by David Rubenstein – GuruFocus.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Next Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com has invested 0.17% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Amp Cap Invsts has 12,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.03% or 10,957 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 50,869 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thornburg Inv Management stated it has 429,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset reported 3,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 928,606 shares. Cambiar Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Greystone Managed Invests owns 82,526 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.