Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake; Kb Home (KBH) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Its Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 267.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 78,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,915 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 1.28M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 15,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap LP has 417,043 shares. 12,968 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 3.62 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 157,100 shares. Comerica Bank reported 53,873 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 87,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 263,100 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 34,469 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 16,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 82,505 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). James Inv Research Inc has 37,353 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Icon Advisers Co invested in 0.06% or 25,500 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (Put) (NYSE:O) by 28,600 shares to 71,300 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (Put) (NYSE:F).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

