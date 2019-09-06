Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Boosted Smith A O (AOS) Stake; Boston Partners Has Boosted Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) as Market Value Declined

Boston Partners increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 115,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 285,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 170,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 410,662 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 103.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 15,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 30,103 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 70,822 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 24,248 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0.02% or 582,678 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,134 shares. United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.19% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Nomura Holdg holds 0.05% or 165,863 shares. Renaissance Lc stated it has 6,749 shares. Fin Management invested in 1,060 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Corbyn Investment Mngmt Inc Md holds 1.17% or 41,563 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc owns 144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Llc holds 9,370 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 47,309 shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.41% or 22,227 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 49,340 shares. Victory Capital has 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 218,628 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 16,275 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 40,585 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $149.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ:USAP) by 60,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,351 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Communications Ma invested 0.61% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bessemer Group Inc owns 1.30 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Agf Invests America Inc reported 62,744 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 15,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 361,880 shares. 77,727 are owned by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 137,271 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Inc holds 30,850 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 14,995 shares. 57,930 were accumulated by Paloma Mgmt. Fmr Ltd Com owns 813,266 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) accumulated 5,854 shares. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,562 shares. Savant Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).