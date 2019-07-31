Shareholder Suntrust Banks Has Lifted Bce (BCE) Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Its Position in Wesco Intl (WCC) by $152.71 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 414,850 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 70,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,002 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, up from 287,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 692,230 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 11,054 shares to 182,888 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 14,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,671 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 517,532 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 109,359 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 404,853 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 21,445 are owned by Selway Asset Management. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Alpha Windward Ltd Co accumulated 8,745 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 30,138 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Art Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 12,862 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 22,477 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Harris Lp owns 709,425 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Inc has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 19 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 20 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $65.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 345,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.