Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) Holder Atika Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.10 Million as Share Value Rose

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 740,468 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF NAMES ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42 million for 13.30 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $524,338 activity. The insider GREENFIELD GARY G bought $45,658. Naher Ulrich also bought $102,100 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Wednesday, March 13. 19,100 shares were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L, worth $201,270 on Wednesday, March 13.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15,000 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

