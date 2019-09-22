Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Has Boosted American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Altria Group (MO) as Market Value Declined

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 195,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 180,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 4.91 million shares traded or 35.29% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 118,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 691,215 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.73M, down from 809,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.28 million shares traded or 200.97% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) by 27,900 shares to 76,715 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc (Adr) (NYSE:DEO) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Altria On Better Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi gloomy on Altria-Philip Morris combination – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News Today: Sept. 13, 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Pure has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,552 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited accumulated 16,841 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.24% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.23M shares. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0.04% or 662,919 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 37,371 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Prudential owns 4.38 million shares. Spc Fincl invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 300,483 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 9,430 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bouchey Fincl Grp Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 2.50M shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 1,034 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.96% or 65,199 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Report: Significant Majority of Leisure Travelers Embrace Innovation in Travel – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “South Charlotte office park hits market as final building nabs leases – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $353.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 28,947 shares to 14,003 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 13,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,875 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).