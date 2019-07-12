Shareholder Stralem & Co Lifted Eog Res Com (EOG) Position; National Oilwell Varco (Put) (NOV) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Position by $1.01 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (Put) (NOV) by 65.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 62,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 4.14M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 5,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,350 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 52,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 3.52 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,823 shares to 124,523 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 32,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 23.24M shares or 1.67% of the stock. Salem Counselors Inc owns 2,600 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7.02 million shares or 4.8% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 9,968 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 14,635 shares. 35,566 are owned by Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp owns 1.11M shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 5.19% or 21.20M shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). M&T Savings Bank Corp reported 48,643 shares. The New York-based Valueworks Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 109 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc accumulated 37,081 shares. Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.06% or 27,581 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 6,880 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 6.03M shares. Moreover, Westwood Holdg Grp Inc has 0.98% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 989,519 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 70,214 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 157,167 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Capital Advisors stated it has 0.87% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Com reported 5,137 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.88% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Axa reported 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Glynn Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 209,930 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.