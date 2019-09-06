Shareholder Stralem & Co Has Upped Carnival (CCL) Position; Fcg Advisors Decreased Celgene Com (CELG) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 2.34 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 117,955 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 111,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 2.48M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 3,290 shares to 26,725 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 277 shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.25% or 2.58M shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fiduciary invested in 9,361 shares. Chem Retail Bank has invested 0.15% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Private Asset Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 18,866 shares. 1.76M were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 4,000 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 1,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 5,706 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 8,731 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.1% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 779,186 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 23,453 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF) by 8,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW).