Shareholder Stonehill Capital Management Has Increased Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Holding; As Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lifted Holding by $12.57 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 507,728 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 349,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67M, up from 856,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 1.92 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Argentine Stocks Are Hopping Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Pampa Energia S.A. ADR – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 17, 2017.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Dividend Stocks to Hold for a Century – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge seeks partial Texas Eastern pipeline return by Aug. 24-26 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding a Staggering 8.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Trans Mountain to Face New Challenges: Should Investors Give Up on the Industry and Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 163,203 shares to 63,977 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 160,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,213 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).