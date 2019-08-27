Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Raised Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Holding; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Increased Holding

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 113.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 4,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 9,288 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 4,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $223.76. About 983,620 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 135,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 240,811 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 176,733 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,753 shares to 12,270 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,095 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Com Limited holds 690 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 292,784 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 1,046 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 1.05M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Bancorporation has 1.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 642,119 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,415 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc holds 21,320 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 1,565 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Comm Ltd reported 0.56% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 93,232 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research holds 71,318 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Plante Moran Ltd Llc holds 285 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 127,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,579 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).