Shareholder Stephens Has Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Position; State Street Boosted Nike (NKE) Holding by $5.08 Million

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 13,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 932,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.03 million, up from 918,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 36.71 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

State Street Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 60,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 59.45M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 billion, up from 59.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.40 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Invest Services Ltd Liability has 4,691 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar stated it has 6,295 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 5,641 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westfield Company LP accumulated 653,307 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cullinan Assocs has 0.56% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3.98 million shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 3,769 shares. Mu Investments stated it has 3.9% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Payden & Rygel invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peoples Corp holds 0.1% or 2,342 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kanawha Capital Llc has 167,287 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 85,922 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 134,804 shares to 6.72M shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 263,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Traders Jump Into Bank Of America Ahead Of Fed Decision – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Digital Customer Growth Should Efficiency – Morgan Stanley – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.