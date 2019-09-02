Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Upped Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position; As Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Decreased Position

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 97,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 308,756 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 406,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 23,736 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 329,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 973,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 643,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 5.96 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc accumulated 505,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Park Avenue Securities Lc holds 33,170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 0% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 0% stake. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 224,070 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 688,806 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd owns 43,513 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.07M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 301,638 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.23% or 14,216 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested in 275,384 shares. Da Davidson And holds 51,877 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs holds 283,446 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Corporation has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 72,423 shares to 221,935 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 166,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,023 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 427,244 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 237,619 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 31,435 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 87,837 shares. Citigroup reported 5,237 shares stake. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 113,195 shares. 4,498 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Beese Fulmer Inv Management Incorporated owns 28,343 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 255,795 shares in its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Janney Montgomery Scott owns 10,750 shares.

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.32M for 9.28 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

