Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Upped Xpo Logistics (XPO) Position; Doheny Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Price Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,385 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 45,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,100 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Blackrock reported 11.10M shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.04% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Citigroup reported 34,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New England Research And Mngmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 4,312 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Inc reported 2,523 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital holds 8,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 59,678 shares. First Tru Lp reported 7,315 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co owns 7,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 369 shares.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23,478 shares to 111,219 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,271 shares, and cut its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “XPO Shareholders Reject Union Bid To Separate Chair, CEO Positions – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Brad Jacobs And Transparency19: A Perfect Match – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XPO Logistics Pilots Labor Productivity Tools in Less-Than-Truckload – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “XPO Expands ‘Connect’ Digital Platform Into Last-Mile Deliveries – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. The insider CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M.