Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Increased Its Workday (WDAY) Stake by $36.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 895,803 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.21 million, up from 888,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 6.57 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 1.28 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Workday’s (WDAY) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Workday (WDAY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workday: Not Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TELL, WDAY, TWTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance”, Forbes.com published: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

