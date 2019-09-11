Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Has Raised Ames National (ATLO) Position; As Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Shares Declined, Holder Signia Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $309,288

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.75M market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 149,578 shares traded or 13.80% up from the average. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL)

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.26M market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 9,220 shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 11,660 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.16% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Northern holds 295,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management reported 20,125 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 28,822 shares. Citigroup stated it has 8,622 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 19,349 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 314,472 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Malaga Cove Ltd invested in 0.15% or 19,246 shares. Pacific Ridge Partners invested in 1.08% or 323,098 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd accumulated 118,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.33 per share. STRL’s profit will be $10.59 million for 7.67 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.93% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2015