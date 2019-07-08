Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Boosted Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Holding; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Boosted Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by $10.13 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 56,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 31,479 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 15.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Rev $128.3M; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH PURCHASE OF GHO HOMES; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 12/03/2018 GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.16

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 326,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.98M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 171,599 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Confirms It Received Further Revised Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Will Carefully Review Pebblebrook’s Revised Proposal; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – DEAL COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Update on First Quarter 2018 Outlook; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 292,519 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $70.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 36,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,714 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).