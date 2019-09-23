Shareholder Stack Financial Management Has Increased Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Cut Its Position by $54.48 Million as Valuation Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 34,371 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 280,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548.66 million, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $209.58. About 15,617 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 58,842 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $26.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mex (NYSE:FMX) by 10,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Europe Pacific Etf (VEA).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 31.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Investments Incorporated holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv invested in 22,455 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 351,513 were accumulated by Cortland Advisers Llc. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Westpac Bk reported 0% stake. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1,360 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Invest Management reported 694,807 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 67 shares. Finemark Comml Bank And stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Panagora Asset has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bp Public Limited Co invested in 95,000 shares. British Columbia Management Corp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bessemer Secs Lc owns 2,800 shares. 6,170 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company. Aviva Plc accumulated 217,850 shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $891.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,802 shares to 304,558 shares, valued at $34.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Del (BRKB) by 3,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,698 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

