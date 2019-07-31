Shareholder Springowl Associates Lifted Visteon (VC) Stake; Tesla Motors (TSLA) Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $661,230 as Stock Declined

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $245.94. About 4.18 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/03/2018 – Some of the gags include Facebook’s logo turning into Russian cyrillic, Tesla’s self-driving trucks and failed start-up Juicero getting its own building; 11/04/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 30/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Call on DMV to Investigate Tesla “Autopilot” marketing; Charge Statements Violate; 19/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson. Via @teddyschleifer:; 12/04/2018 – The NTSB said that Tesla had “violated the party agreement by releasing investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by the NTSB.”; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes direct control of troubled Model 3 production: report; 27/03/2018 – “We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to the authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident,” Tesla tells CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Tesla previously said it “withdrew” from the probe; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Schwall Had Been Tesla’s Main Contact With U.S. Safety Regulators

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.91. About 216,185 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 19,177 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 17,543 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 11,661 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 7,600 shares. Cipher Capital LP accumulated 7,409 shares. Dupont Capital Corp stated it has 2,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 39,382 shares. Daiwa Securities accumulated 13,179 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 2 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 676,480 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt has invested 0.8% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 301,961 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,386 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Management has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 21,470 shares. 1.61 million are held by Invesco Limited. Tortoise Capital Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 31 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 367,018 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 37,640 shares stake. Gvo Asset Management owns 20,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.13% stake. Bluecrest Capital Management owns 764 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 5,400 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Da Davidson holds 0.02% or 3,823 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth owns 509 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 15,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Lc holds 236,961 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 55,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings.