Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Upped Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Holding; Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holder Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Holding by $441,600

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 399.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 14,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,600 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 3,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 5.36M shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 657,540 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. 18,350 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $2.26 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,356 shares to 15,783 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 95,930 shares to 4,070 shares, valued at $119,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 27,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32 shares, and cut its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group I.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. 21,000 shares were sold by West W Gilbert, worth $1.06M on Friday, February 8. $249,743 worth of stock was bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28.