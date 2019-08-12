Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Has Raised Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Held by W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 16,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 236,125 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, up from 220,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 3.39 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 21,714 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 17,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 800,532 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,155 shares to 37,587 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,300 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (VEA) by 9,357 shares to 19,653 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 75,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.