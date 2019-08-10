Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Upped Williams Sonoma (WSM) Position; Capital Management Associates Position in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 103,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 773,654 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $199.23. About 555,870 shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 earnings per share, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.27 million for 10.02 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Company holds 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 537 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Llc owns 638,100 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,476 shares. 17,232 were reported by Van Strum & Towne Inc. Dubuque Savings Bank And Tru has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 3,600 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Moore LP accumulated 190,000 shares or 1.3% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association invested in 84,757 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.15% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 10,000 shares. Asset Management One Commerce holds 32,422 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,498 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,934 shares. 23,244 are owned by Efg Asset (Americas).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. Clendening John S bought 900 shares worth $199,007.

