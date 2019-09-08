Shareholder Spc Financial Boosted Home Depot (HD) Stake; As First Financial (THFF) Stock Rose, First Financial Has Cut Holding by $532,980

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 9,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 20,688 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,085 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com. M&R Mngmt Inc holds 0.43% or 9,244 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wafra reported 154,391 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 119,442 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us invested in 1,289 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 248,012 shares. Segment Wealth Management Lc reported 30,164 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lbmc Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hudock Grp Limited Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,148 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 642 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Edgestream Partners LP reported 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Vaughan Nelson LP has 1.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Indiana Tru Investment Management Com has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,036 shares to 26,581 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,066 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).