Shareholder Southport Management Lifted Encana (ECA) Stake; Copper Rock Capital Partners Cut Its Position in Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) by $1.34 Million

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 19,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 307,290 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41 million, down from 326,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.31. About 197,264 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.31 million shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 44,695 shares to 261,321 shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 16,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).