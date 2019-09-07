Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Position; Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Its Position

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 5,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 27,338 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 21,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 626,527 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.03M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $87.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,400 were accumulated by Cordasco Net. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 263,718 shares. 200,000 are owned by Rhenman & Prtn Asset Ab. Synovus Financial holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 87,485 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 52,422 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.07% or 80,380 shares. 959,020 were reported by Gmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 140,219 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 4.25 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 166,914 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 67,017 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 1.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 168,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 7,131 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 4,735 shares. Seizert invested in 0.87% or 296,477 shares. Pdts Lc invested in 128,800 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 59,258 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 82,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 23,166 shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.4% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 187,416 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi holds 513,239 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0.05% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 2.63M shares. Natixis owns 0.2% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 494,470 shares. Psagot Investment House has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).