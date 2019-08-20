Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Holding; Guinness Asset Management LTD Cut Stake in Sunpower (SPWR) by $429,462

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 2.04 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 18/04/2018 – SunPower to Acquire SolarWorld Americas; 09/04/2018 – SunPower to Decide on New Plant, Possible Lease Sale in Weeks; 10/04/2018 – Vandenberg Air Force Base’s 28-Megawatt Solar Power System from SunPower Now Fully Operational; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ EBITDA OF $10M TO $35M; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 17/04/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – ON MAY 22 UNIT OF CO ENTERED TERM CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 12.11 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 107,000 shares to 433,766 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 65,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 186,939 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated has 25,300 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 200 shares. Raymond James Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 49,202 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% or 6.81 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 316,285 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,586 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 20,042 shares. Burns J W And Co Ny holds 25,100 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 41,800 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Com accumulated 245,210 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,000 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K.