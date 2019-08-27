Shareholder South State Increased Dominion Energy (D) Holding; Ross Stores (ROST) Position Has Upped by Confluence Wealth Management Llc

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 1.79 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%

South State Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,867 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 41,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.67 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 156 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,373 shares. Welch Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,151 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 5.25% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1.55M shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Shell Asset Co stated it has 57,946 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability stated it has 3,499 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Optimum Advsrs owns 12,000 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 4.98M shares. Washington Tru Bancorp reported 4,268 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited accumulated 169,340 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.23 million shares. Covington Mngmt invested in 329 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc holds 50,210 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares to 19,480 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,178 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock or 6,550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Macroview Inv Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,134 shares. 223,207 are owned by Counselors. Wafra invested in 255,007 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Assetmark holds 0% or 4,686 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,300 shares. Kistler holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,364 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Inv has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,380 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Icon Advisers has 20,600 shares. 11,340 are held by Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability. St Germain D J Company invested in 14,378 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kcm Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 7,198 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

