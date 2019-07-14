Shareholder South State Has Boosted Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding; As Merck & Co Com (MRK) Valuation Declined, Montag A & Associates Has Lowered Position by $1.15 Million

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 13,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,891 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13 million, down from 207,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66 million shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 27/03/2018 – Merck: Designation Is For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 32,790 shares to 38,168 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 26,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallace Mngmt Inc has invested 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 214,286 are held by Salem Investment Counselors. Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 136,237 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Foster Motley Inc accumulated 9,508 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,768 shares. Srb Corporation reported 1.88 million shares or 14.73% of all its holdings. L S Advsr Inc, a California-based fund reported 152,780 shares. A D Beadell Counsel reported 1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Thornburg Invest Management holds 2.94% or 3.65M shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ims Capital invested in 10,943 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Company has 18,231 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 43,944 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 11,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Trian Fund Mgmt LP invested in 10.06% or 18.82 million shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 438,275 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Blackrock reported 89.95 million shares stake. M&R Cap invested in 21,862 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Summit Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 5,725 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 300,839 shares. Becker Mngmt Inc reported 5,498 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp holds 4.03% or 128,256 shares in its portfolio. 25,272 are owned by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com. Geode Ltd holds 0.25% or 19.51M shares. 121,870 are owned by Twin Capital Management.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,463 shares to 22,938 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 32,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,670 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB).