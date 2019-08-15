Shareholder Sound Shore Management Lifted Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raised Holding in Synaptics (SYNA) by $2.20 Million as Share Value Declined

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 77.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 56,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 129,479 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 73,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 153,373 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 142,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.00 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 748,091 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Management reported 0.43% stake. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,224 shares. Pnc Services Grp has 0.05% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 386,921 shares. Assets Invest Limited, California-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 416 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 62,996 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 303,567 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 3,606 are owned by Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Northern Trust stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0.11% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 17,655 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 80,163 are owned by Amp Capital Ltd. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 0.06% or 53,493 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 62,458 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares to 993,319 shares, valued at $145.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 92,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp reported 7,137 shares. Axa reported 0.02% stake. Proshare Lc has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,661 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 77,771 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 20,515 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 610,000 shares. Quantbot LP has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Ing Groep Nv reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 395,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 40,750 shares stake. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Limited Co has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 1,211 shares. Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 4.52 million were accumulated by Ameriprise.

