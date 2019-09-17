Shareholder Sound Shore Management Increased Sabre (SABR) Position; Wolverine Asset Management Increases Holding in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC)

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 1776.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 54,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 57,110 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 3,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 943,227 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Sabre Corporation (SABR) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 283,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 7.92M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.81 million, up from 7.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 924,318 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 31/05/2018 – Sabre to offer NDC-enabled solutions in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 08/03/2018 – lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 07/03/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING OUTPERFORM

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc by 54,300 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TQQQ) by 1.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,902 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Returns Lc has invested 7.25% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 99,676 shares. Hrt Financial Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 11,639 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt reported 291 shares. Cap Invest Counsel stated it has 4,357 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 7,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 37,370 shares. Hillsdale Inc accumulated 7,930 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rr Prtn Lp invested 9.59% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,460 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 159,239 shares. Agf reported 0.11% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Fund Sa has invested 0.13% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 31,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 42,021 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 3.75 million shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Company owns 0.16% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 798,101 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Co, Michigan-based fund reported 21,612 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 51,459 shares stake. Moreover, Fil has 0.28% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 8.25M shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd owns 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 3,552 shares. 212,052 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Schroder Inv Mgmt reported 2.32M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2.43 million are held by Miller Howard Invests New York. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.01% or 157,436 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 38,917 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 680,674 shares.