Shareholder Sound Shore Management Has Boosted The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Position; Usa Financial Portformulas Trimmed Aes (AES) Stake by $2.18 Million; Stock Value Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 291,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 6.58M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.39M, up from 6.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 4.69M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 71,989 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $128.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 92,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Globeflex Lp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 82,816 shares. Icm Asset Wa stated it has 0.35% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 594,462 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake. Moors & Cabot holds 10,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Company owns 20,356 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 0.1% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 182,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 181 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Whittier Trust accumulated 3,444 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 38,400 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 122,788 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Com accumulated 41,183 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp stated it has 0.91% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Victory Cap Management owns 1.03M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 212,259 shares. 1.32 million were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Gsa Prtn Llp has 57,346 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 915,898 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 85,163 shares. Element Capital Management Lc holds 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 113,527 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 0.61% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 5,833 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.06 million shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.