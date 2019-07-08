Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Lifted Sony (SNE) Holding; As Aflac (AFL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $364,000

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.39 million, up from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.66. About 1.68 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EMI deal makes Sony world’s biggest music publisher; 11/04/2018 – Sony Pictures Television Studios to be Honored at the 2nd Annual AUTFEST Film Festival Dedicated to Autism Awareness on April 28-29; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 04/04/2018 – Sony Stands to Reap Almost $1 Billion Gain From Spotify Stake; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Buy Mubadala Consortium’s Approximately 60% Equity Stake in EMI; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 15/05/2018 – Variety: Entertainment One Hires Sony’s Mark Rodriguez for North America, Lat-Am Film and TV Sales; 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for 1.9 billion

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 1.77 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $339.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares to 164,776 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Financial Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 8,233 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.53M shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Barclays Pcl has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 11,427 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Utah Retirement owns 0.14% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 140,806 shares. Bb&T has 0.1% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Associated Banc invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 5,375 were reported by Maple Cap Mgmt. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 241,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ipswich Inv reported 0.19% stake. Charter Tru Comm has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hussman Strategic has 0.75% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 61,600 shares. 13,022 are held by Prudential Public Limited Liability Company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.28% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.66M for 13.24 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 shares valued at $1.29 million were sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4. On Tuesday, February 5 LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 37,880 shares.

