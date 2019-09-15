Shareholder Sonata Capital Group Has Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined While Aristotle Capital Management Upped Holding by $5.21 Million

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 34,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276.63M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.89 million shares traded or 23.53% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 635,257 shares to 83,641 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 3.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 29,034 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 27,374 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oslo Asset Mngmt As holds 10.98% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 277,114 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 21,037 shares. Sit Invest Assocs has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 107,058 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Co owns 6,398 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Co holds 15,338 shares. Natl Bank accumulated 0.11% or 65,927 shares. Community Tru & Invest holds 2.02% or 106,539 shares in its portfolio. 2,985 are held by Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 5,314 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital LP has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability reported 139 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Company Ltd reported 4.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Family Firm Inc reported 181 shares stake. Moreover, Symphony Asset has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 372 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 242 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 68,188 shares. Polaris Greystone Ltd Co accumulated 2,884 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,473 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,876 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 337 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 297,735 shares. Mufg Americas has 14,235 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 151 were reported by Woodstock.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $144.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (IJJ) by 2,000 shares to 16,230 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 6,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO).

