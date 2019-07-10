Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Has Boosted Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holding; Nwi Management LP Trimmed Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Position by $1.01 Million; Stock Price Declined

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.93. About 123,476 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 671,843 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.46 million for 14.19 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart’s 5260, Computex And Healthcare Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boyd Gaming: Management Will Regret Diversification, 30% Downside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 3,677 shares to 23,702 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches BetAmerica Sports Betting and Online Casino Platform in New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Amgen, Alarm, Werner Enterprises, Churchill Downs, Markel, and AAR â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BJK – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.