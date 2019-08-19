Shareholder Smith & Howard Wealth Management Raised Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Harsco (HSC) Holder Columbus Circle Investors Cut Its Holding by $2.77 Million

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 5.43M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects Moderate Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 09/03/2018 – Merck’s Rebif Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 138,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 268,457 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 407,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 1.22 million shares traded or 56.87% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC)

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19,078 shares to 163,502 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

