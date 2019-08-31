Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Increased Cdw (CDW) Holding; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Position by $572,088

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 102,680 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 96,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 567,959 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 42.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,772 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 15,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 26.90% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 134,634 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company holds 1,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Archford Strategies Limited Liability has 16,133 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Huber Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 150,700 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.54% or 8,400 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 30,907 shares. Cap Ca owns 30,706 shares. 83,206 were accumulated by Bollard Group Ltd Liability Corp. Boston Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 13,643 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W And stated it has 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation reported 16,436 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 253,292 shares to 157,066 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 20,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,482 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris slumps while peers hold up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8.94 million shares stake. Regions invested in 0.05% or 44,121 shares. 500,500 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Waverton Invest Ltd owns 10,990 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 20,324 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,288 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0% or 5,350 shares. Prudential invested in 874,258 shares or 0.14% of the stock. North Star Corp stated it has 209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer International Group Inc invested in 3,422 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 195,440 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 4,915 shares. 65,525 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CDW (CDW) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.