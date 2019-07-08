Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted General Mls (GIS) Stake; Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Its At&T (T) Holding by $12.40 Million; Share Price Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 108.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 676,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.37M, up from 624,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 1.65 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 13.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 548,986 shares to 57,998 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 980,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eastern National Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Waddell Reed Fincl invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,716 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 48,984 are owned by Cognios Llc. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 16,355 shares. S&Co Inc has 0.25% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). State Street invested in 0.14% or 35.28M shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Peoples Financial Svcs owns 28,850 shares. 9,396 are owned by Smithfield. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 184,020 shares. Financial Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Saturna reported 300,488 shares stake. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,596 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Llc owns 94,599 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 12,050 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Loeb Partners has 2,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wealthquest has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,347 shares. Yhb Inc reported 30,379 shares stake. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Illinois-based First Midwest State Bank Trust Division has invested 1.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 664,959 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. M&R Management Incorporated has invested 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hexavest Inc owns 0.52% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.32 million shares. Citigroup accumulated 6.21M shares. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas holds 654,650 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Limited holds 0.13% or 100,190 shares.