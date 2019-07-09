Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Upped Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; U S G (USG) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.20 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 489,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.18 million, up from 463,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $251.72. About 777,900 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 11/05/2018 – USG HOLDERS OPPOSE BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 13/04/2018 – USG COMMENTS FOLLOW REJECTION OF KNAUF ACQUISITION OFFER; 26/03/2018 – German building materials firm Knauf offers to buy USG; 22/05/2018 – USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD USGT.BO SAYS SERVESH GUPTA RESIGNED AS CEO; 12/04/2018 – Buffett turns hostile against board of USG; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter Urging USG Holders to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 91,579 shares to 62,823 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 145,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,377 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox reported 5,660 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 1.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Jersey-based Murphy Management has invested 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,470 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 2,820 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood White. Newfocus Financial Ltd Llc holds 3.23% or 25,917 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Mngmt holds 0.46% or 5,033 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 5,422 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors reported 30,577 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 57,354 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,456 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested in 0.51% or 16,141 shares. Sectoral Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,015 shares.

