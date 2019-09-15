Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; As Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Shares Rose, Holder Carderock Capital Management Lowered Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 3,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 29,458 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, down from 33,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 95,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45M, up from 144,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

