Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Has Raised Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position; Netapp (NTAP) Shareholder Qs Investors Trimmed Holding

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 10,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,714 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 62,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 1.61M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 463,139 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 51,681 shares to 71,856 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 121,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 21,051 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 57,223 were reported by Ghp Investment Advisors. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 71,191 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1,174 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 3,535 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc invested in 164,273 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.31% or 990,633 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx reported 9,000 shares. Stanley holds 20,443 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 1,908 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,658 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 12,677 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il has 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 4,500 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41 million for 21.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, GE, Boeing, Coherus, NetApp – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Dow Crosses 27,000 for First Time Ever – Schaeffers Research” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NTAP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is NetApp (NTAP) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will NetApp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2019: SSP,NXST,TRCO,CPRI,SFIX,BBBY – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexstar Media Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Appointment of Two New Directors, Cosmo DeNicola and Martin Pompadur – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 48,844 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 6,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De stated it has 489,658 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 15 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 3,675 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0.27% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 185,387 are owned by Principal Group Inc Inc. Cap World Invsts accumulated 0.06% or 2.20M shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 92 shares. American Fincl Gp Inc holds 336,945 shares. Yorktown Management And holds 4,200 shares. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp has 2.22% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Skytop Capital Mngmt stated it has 12.17% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).