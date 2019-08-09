Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Raised Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Holding; Old National Bancorp Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Has Raised by $2.32 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 23,227 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 468.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 28,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 34,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 6,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 686,483 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W.

