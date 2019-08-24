Shareholder Signaturefd Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined, Hilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2637.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 39,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,068 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea invested 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 11,809 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank reported 6,106 shares stake. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 13,227 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.07% stake. Davidson Invest Advsr reported 6,600 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 146,731 shares. Symphony Asset Llc owns 13,221 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 2.86M are held by Apg Asset Nv. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 7,641 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Grp Pcl. Private Na stated it has 8,503 shares. 3,460 were reported by Mcrae Cap Mngmt. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 345,196 shares to 365,717 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr by 152,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 943,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisers Lc owns 571,168 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mercer Advisers Incorporated stated it has 6.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 2.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bb&T Secs Limited Com holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 840,187 shares. 4.14 million were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 36,383 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Harvey Capital Management has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Huntington Savings Bank reported 591,299 shares. Moreover, Benedict Finance Advisors has 3.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,765 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,766 shares. King Wealth has 12,852 shares. Capital Investors invested in 22.61 million shares or 1.36% of the stock. Taylor Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 1,700 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 10,734 shares to 7,240 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,575 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).