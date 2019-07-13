Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Lifted Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake; Jackson Wealth Management Increased Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding by $4.50 Million

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 69.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,936 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 6,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 51.51M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD EPYC Processor; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – AMD: Cryptocurrency-related Revenue Rose In First Quarter, But Headed For Decline — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kdi Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 137,814 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 46,969 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.4% or 14,135 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Company holds 136,785 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Co holds 35,076 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Davenport And Lc reported 2,342 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 108,237 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.02% or 8,696 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 21,559 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gideon Capital Inc has 12,329 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 2,350 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 7,831 shares to 3,389 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 45,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,877 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $822.58 million activity. $817.85 million worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC. Another trade for 130,000 shares valued at $2.58M was sold by KUMAR DEVINDER. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co owns 8,100 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 117 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.05% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 6.83M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 1.98 million shares. Blackrock reported 66.37 million shares. Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 73,595 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 2.74 million shares. The Georgia-based Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.84% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 218,562 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,165 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 168,403 shares. Moreover, United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).