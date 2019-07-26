Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Boosted Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position; As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Market Value Declined, Schaller Investment Group Decreased by $1.31 Million Its Position

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 188,143 shares traded or 47.15% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 128.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,197 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 3,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 1.49M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 676,920 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Management Lc reported 0.35% stake. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 382 shares. Addenda Cap invested in 0.37% or 41,695 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 27,529 shares. 9,494 were reported by Wright Investors Service Inc. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 11,572 shares. Endeavour Advisors, Connecticut-based fund reported 193,960 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 20,521 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers Comml Bank has 0.57% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brandes Invest Prtn Limited Partnership invested 1.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 219,972 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 74,476 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Hit Reverse On July’s Gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 9,800 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,016 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 7.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $175,422 activity. $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16. Spevak Barry also bought $24,167 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15. Jacobs Lisa R. had bought 1,500 shares worth $7,500. 6,000 Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares with value of $29,520 were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN. MADONNA HARRY had bought 10,000 shares worth $51,017 on Tuesday, May 21.