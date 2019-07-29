Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Has Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Taurus Asset Management Increased by $588,189 Its Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17 million, up from 311,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 30,200 shares to 102,591 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,355 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs invested in 0.11% or 2,039 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 49,632 shares. Bancorp invested in 1.81% or 51,642 shares. 466,205 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com. Associated Banc holds 1.03% or 160,682 shares in its portfolio. Nadler Fincl has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 727,418 shares. First Manhattan reported 436,489 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Trustco Retail Bank Corporation N Y holds 24,486 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 14,451 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.24 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 6,035 shares. The Florida-based Sabal Tru Com has invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cambridge Research has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 321,041 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset stated it has 4.68M shares. First Eagle Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.74% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gladius Capital Mngmt LP reported 91,601 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Services has invested 1.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Inc Ltd Llc holds 496,733 shares. Blair William And Il holds 432,414 shares. Cambridge Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,992 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 153,146 shares. The Delaware-based Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 1.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Group Inc has invested 0.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 1.08 million shares. 6,799 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc reported 17,500 shares stake. Novare Cap Management Lc stated it has 200,679 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.