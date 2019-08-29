Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lifted Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lowered Position in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $437,131 as Share Value Rose

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 54.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 7,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 6,128 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 13,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 446,092 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY – REMAINS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 80.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 7,813 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, up from 4,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.31. About 1.24 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,889 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,200 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39M for 10.84 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

