Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Upped Source Cap (SOR) Holding; Swedbank Upped Its Position in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by $19.54 Million as Stock Price Declined

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 280.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 85,678 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 116,209 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 28,779 shares traded or 90.15% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Swedbank increased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 128,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.72 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 1.36M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1,500 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com reported 883,679 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 12,218 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 49,162 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 10,674 shares. Hahn Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 133,918 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 9.78M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Farmers Bancorp has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Glenmede Tru Na has 206,744 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Syntal Capital Prns Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,538 shares. 1.76 million were reported by Aristotle Cap Management Lc. Schroder Gp holds 0% or 1,804 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,879 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 700,000 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $174.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 363,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 1,226 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc invested in 16,658 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 3,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine owns 56,713 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 15,139 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 981 are owned by Citigroup Inc. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Shaker Ltd Liability holds 116,209 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Gp Inc has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 10,049 shares. 12,231 are owned by Landscape Cap Management Llc. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 53,876 shares. Geode Cap Lc has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Bulldog Investors Lc has 169,644 shares. Da Davidson And Company invested in 0.04% or 68,405 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK) by 167,981 shares to 54,793 shares, valued at $170,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance High Income 2021 by 34,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,234 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mgd Div Eq In (ETY).

