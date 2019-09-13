Shareholder Selway Asset Management Lifted Chevrontexaco (CVX) Position; Akre Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) by $74.49 Million as Valuation Declined

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.56. About 1.80 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd accumulated 2,276 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 12,573 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Limited Co has invested 0.63% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 400 were reported by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 242,304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 249,691 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc holds 7,128 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.08% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP reported 138 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 1,795 shares. Tealwood Asset Management has invested 1.27% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 163,380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Inc owns 499,499 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs invested in 653,513 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,226 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,193 shares. Sterling Inv Mngmt, a Arizona-based fund reported 8,984 shares. Argent Cap Ltd holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 178,962 shares. M&R holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,520 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 8,967 shares. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.05M shares. Ckw Financial Gp invested in 414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Republic International Corp has invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lincoln Natl has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Redmond Asset Lc has 1.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Van Strum Towne owns 0.98% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,090 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).